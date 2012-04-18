Troopers seize 843 pounds of Marijuana in St. Martin Parish

The following is a Press Release from the Louisiana State Police:

On Wednesday, April 18th, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I arrested two people from Kingston, Jamaica for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

This morning at 5:45 a.m., troopers working on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish stopped 1998 Freightliner tractor trailer. During the course of the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious about the cargo inside of the trailer. Troopers obtained permission to search the trailer from the driver, 33-year-old Anthony Senior of Kingston, Jamaica. During the search, troopers located and seized 843 pounds of marijuana. The marijuana has an estimated street value of over $2,000,000.00.

Both the driver and the passenger, 29-year-old Damian Jarrett of Kingston, Jamaica, were arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Both individuals were booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail without incident.

"Troop I remains committed to locating and arresting those persons who intend to transport narcotics in and through Acadiana," said Captain Becket Breaux, Commander Troop I. "We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to keep drugs out of our community and out of the hands of our children."