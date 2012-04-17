Motorcyclist recovering after colliding with school bus - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Motorcyclist recovering after colliding with school bus

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A motorcyclist is recovering after a crash involving a school bus on Highway 14 and Tom Hebert Road.

According to State Troopers the rider swerved around a car as it was turning onto Highway 14 near Tom Hebert Road on Tuesday. The motorcyclist missed that car, but clipped another before crashing into the front of a school bus.

Authorities described the rider's injuries as moderate.

There were no children on board the school bus at the time of the accident.

