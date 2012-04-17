Authorities investigate home robbery in Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Lake Charles Police Department:

On Monday, April 16 at approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the 100 block of South Bank St. in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, Officers located the victim who advised that he was checking the house on South Bank St. due to construction for Habitat for Humanity when he found the door open. The victim advised that he entered the house and located a black female and black male inside the house.

The black male attacked the victim with an unknown cutting instrument. As the victim was struggling with the male suspect, the female struck him in the head with an unknown object knocking him out.

The suspects are described as:

Black male in his 40's, 6-foot, with scruffy facial hair (salt and pepper in color), no teeth in front, wearing dark clothing, armed with a cutting instrument.

Black female in her 30-40's, 5'5" -5'6", medium build, dark complexion, braids in hair, wearing a bright red zip-up hoodie, and blue jeans