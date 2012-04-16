Jury selection underway for Millennium Park arson suspect

Jury selection is still underway in the trial of the youth who allegedly set fire to Shiver Me Timbers Millennium Park. Prosecutor Jonathan Blake is asking questions aimed at determining who could be fair and impartial.

Seth Arceneaux was only 17-years-old when the park burned down January 9, 2011. Now 18, Arceneaux is on trial for simple arson in connection with the fire that destroyed the park.

Some here for jury duty admit they might feel sympathy for a young man accused of a crime. Blake also asked jurors if they think people should be held accountable for their actions. Most, if not all, say yes. Now defense attorney Robert Shelton is questioning jurors asking them if they accept that a defendant has a presumption of innocence and that innocence need not be proven.

Arceneaux could face imprisonment at hard labor for no less than 2 years and no more than 15 years and a fine of up to $15,000 if convicted.



Theresa Schmidt is in court and will have the latest on the trial as it becomes available.

