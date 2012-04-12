Schools to let out at normal time after lock down - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Schools to let out at normal time after lock down

According to CPSB Risk Manager Skylar Giardina, Prien Lake Elementary, Barbe High School and S.J. Welsh Middle School were on semi-lock down Thursday.

Schools and buses will let out at normal time today. CPSB advises parents to pick up their walkers.

Police are still searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Tiger Nation, an LSU-themed stored in the Prien Lake Plaza shopping center on Prien Lake Road. 

Lake Charles Police said the suspect got away, and left a vehicle in the area near the 4000 block of Nelson Road. 

Nelson Elementary was not on lock down but CPSB advises parents to pick up their walkers as well.

