Calcasieu Parish District Attorney announces promotions

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office:

On April 3, 2012, District Attorney John DeRosier promoted Assistant District Attorney David Kimball to Chief Felony Prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney Marcus Myers to Misdemeanor Section Chief. District Attorney DeRosier has complete confidence in both attorneys and believes they will smoothly transition into their new leadership positions.

"I am very pleased to have David and Marcus joining our leadership team. They are both extremely talented with great integrity," said District Attorney DeRosier.

David Kimball graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in May 1976 with a B.A. in History and earned his law degree from LSU School of Law in December 1980. In March 1981, Kimball began working for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office and was assigned to the misdemeanor section. He was sworn into the Louisiana Bar Association in April 1981. In May 1983, Kimball went into private practice; however, he returned to the DA's Office in January 1985. Upon his return, Kimball served as Misdemeanor Section Chief until moving into the felony division in May 1988. He initially handled drug cases exclusively. After a few years, he was given a regular felony caseload to handle. Kimball has prosecuted every type of criminal case – from traffic tickets to capital murders.

Marcus Myers graduated from Louisiana State University in May 2005 with a B.A. in Political Science and earned his law degree from Southern University Law Center in May 2009. He began working for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office as an investigator in August 2009. After being sworn into the Louisiana Bar Association in April 2010, he began serving as an Assistant District Attorney. He is a member of the Young Men's Business Club, president of Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, and a board member of Oasis, formerly Calcasieu Women's Shelter. Myers is married to Courtney Farmer Myers and they are expecting their first child, Jackson Lane Myers.