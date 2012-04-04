Papal nuncio to Diocese of Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Diocese of Lake Charles:

Bishop Glen John Provost has announced that the Papal Nuncio, His Excellency, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the Pope's ambassador to the United States, has accepted his invitation to visit Lake Charles on the occasion of the Centennial Year of the historic Cathedral church's dedication in 2013.



The purpose of the visit will be to perform a special and privileged rite, "The Crowning of an Image of Our Lady in the Name and Authority of the Holy Father." This ceremony will take place in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday, August 22, 2013, the Feast of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The image of Our Lady to be crowned will be the statue of the Immaculate Conception positioned in the niche of the historic high altar in the Cathedral.



The crown is being created by Roman artisans who are purveyors to the Vatican. Bishop Provost took the occasion on his visit to Rome in January to request the favor from the Holy Father through the Congregation for Divine Worship. The permission was granted, and Bishop Provost made a formal invitation to the Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Viganò, to visit Lake Charles and officiate at the ceremony.



"The Crowning in the Name and Authority of the Holy Father" is more commonly done in Europe and rarely in the United States. Greater details on the visit and the ceremony, as well as the history and spiritual significance of "The Crowning," will be announced at a date closer to the event.



Bishop Provost would hope that "The Crowning" will afford an opportunity to properly celebrate the centennial of the Cathedral church's dedication, renew our devotion to the Blessed Mother and her Divine Son, Jesus Christ, and also foster a deeper union with the Holy Father and See of St. Peter.