Airman to be laid to rest in the Lake area

20-year-old Airman First Class Joel Michael Barrow died Tuesday, March 27 in Adana, Turkey.

He was serving with the 39th Security Forces Squadron at the time of his death.

A1C Barrow was born in Summerville, South Carolina, but lived in Grand Lake, LA and Ragley, LA. He graduated from South Beauregard High School in 2010.

Visitation for A1C Barrow will be Thursday, April 5 from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Also on Friday, April 6 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Livingway Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church.

Details about the circumstances of his death have not been made public.

