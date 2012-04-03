Vernon Parish fugitive captured

The following is a Press Release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the capture and arrest of William "Bill" Reynolds, 64, of Leesville.

The arrest of Reynolds was the result of an investigation that was initiated on March 29 after an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact between Reynolds and a juvenile female.

During the initial stages of the investigation Reynolds fled the scene of the incident and information provided to investigators indicated that he may be attempting to leave the State of Louisiana en route to New York where his family resides.

Reynolds has been considered a fugitive by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office since the time of the incident and a "BOLO" (Be on the look out) was issued within the State of Louisiana and throughout all states on the East Coast to include New York State.

Information provided by a concerned citizen allowed investigators to locate Reynolds at a residence in a very rural area of Pitkin.

The owner of the residence was acquainted with Reynolds but had no knowledge that Reynolds was hiding from law enforcement.

Sheriff Craft would like to express his appreciation to the public for all of the assistance and information provided during this investigation. Sheriff Craft would also like to express his gratitude for all of the assistance from additional law enforcement agencies from Ft. Polk, The Louisiana State Police, and numerous agencies in the State of New York.

Reynolds was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation of a juvenile. Total bond at this time is set at $ 25,000.00.

Additional charges are pending and Reynolds will be held into the jail until he is arrested on the pending charges.