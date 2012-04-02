Ex-Calcasieu priest faces additional sex charges

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

Today, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has re-arrested former priest Mark A. Broussard at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged him with 100 counts of sexual battery and 40 counts of aggravated rape.

This victim is one of the four young boys Broussard indicated while he was a priest he had sexual contact with which is documented in his personnel file but never reported to law enforcement.

The investigation revealed the incidents involving this victim occurred between January 1986 and December 1991 when the boy was between the ages of 11-16 years of age. The victim is now 36 years old. He stated all of the incidents occurred at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church in Lake Charles, LA where Broussard was a priest and where the victim attended school and church.

Judge Clayton Davis set Broussard's bond at $2,000,000.

Broussard was first arrested on March 22 and charged with 2 counts of aggravated rape and 52 counts of sexual battery of an 8 year old victim between approximately 1986 and 1989.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $1,020,000 bond.

Victims of sexual crimes have 30 years after their 18th birthday to report incidents to law enforcement.

CPSO Detective Kathy LeBlanc is the lead investigator on this case.