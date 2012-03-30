Lake Charles to hold litter pick up day

The following press release is from The City of Lake Charles:



The City of Lake Charles and Team Green of Southwest Louisiana, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Louisiana Beautiful, will hold their 2012 semi-annual Adopt-A-Spot litter pick up day this Saturday, March 31, from 8a.m. to noon.

The following is a list of organizations and their Adopt-A-Spot locations:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority – 12 th St., from Hwy. 14 to Ryan St.

St., from Hwy. 14 to Ryan St. Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School – Kirkman, Mill, Reid, and Division St.

Prien Lake Elementary School, Paws for a Cause – Bord du Lac Drive

The following is a list of organizations – with their Adopt-A-Spot locations – that conducted an Adopt-A-Spot litter pick up day at an earlier date:

Arabie Environmental Solutions – Clarence St., from Shell Beach Dr. to Broad St. and Alamo St.

John F. Kennedy Elementary School – Meadow Park Housing Complex, Anita Drive

Diggers and Weeders Garden Club & St. Margaret's School – School St., from Louisiana Ave. to Ryan St.

Hamilton Christian Beta Club – east side of 1st Ave., from Broad St. to 12th St.

Lionel Elmer's Radiator Shop – Moeling, Fitzenreiter, & Opelousas St.

LaGrange High School JROTC – Louisiana Ave., from Prien Lake Rd. to McNeese St.

Pelican Coast Parrot Head Club – Sallier St., from Lake St. to the Port of Lake Charles

St. Margaret's School – 17th St., from 5th Ave. to Ryan St.

The following is a list organizations – with their Adopt- A-Spot locations – that will hold an Adopt-A-Spot litter pick up day at a later date:

AmeriCorps – Rose, Lily, & Tulip St.

Adopt-A-Spot is a City-wide litter pick up program that occurs in March and October of each