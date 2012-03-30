Calcasieu receives 1.46 Million FEMA grant

The following is a press release from the office of Congressman Charles Boustany:

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Charles W. Boustany, Jr., M.D. (R-South Louisiana), released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a $1,460,543.00 federal grant for Calcasieu Parish associated with repairs from Hurricane Gustav, the second most destructive hurricane of the 2008 Atlantic hurricane season:

"The people of South Louisiana continue to rebuild from devastating storms, like Hurricane Gustav, that have swept through our region. This grant will be used locally in Calcasieu Parish toward retrofitting buildings with shutters designed to withstand winds up to 140 miles per hour and protect against debris associated with such force. The grant will enhance safety and protect lives in our District during future storms."