Sulphur City offices to close for Good Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur City offices to close for Good Friday

The following is a press release from the City of Sulphur:

Mayor Chris Duncan has announced that all City offices will be closed Friday,  

April 6, 2012, in observance of Good Friday.

There will be no interruptions to the residential garbage/trash collection schedule.

Powered by Frankly