VPSO investigates alleged sexual assault, man wanted

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault. Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating William "Billy" Reynolds, 64, of Leesville.

Authorities say Reynolds was last seen driving a black 4-door 1999 Chrysler Cirrus bearing a Louisiana license plate VXG 524.



Reynolds is described as being 5'10" weighing 195 pounds, with gray to balding hair and blue eyes.

Reynolds may be attempting to flee the state and could possibly be in route to New York. Investigators believe that Reynolds has contacted or attempted to contact acquaintances within the State of Louisiana for assistance.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Reynolds should immediately contact their local law enforcement agency, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311, or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.