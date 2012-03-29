NASA astronaut to give talk at McNeese



The following is a press release from McNeese University:





Story Musgrave, a NASA astronaut for over 30 years, will give a free lecture at 7 p.m. April 17 in F.G. Bulber Auditorium at McNeese State University titled, "25 Million Miles in Orbit – An Unforgettable Space Story," as part of the 2012 McNeese Banners Cultural Series.



Musgrave paved his way into NASA history as one of its most colorful, passionate and dedicated astronauts. As a Renaissance man, adventurer, space man and storyteller – he weaves a thought provoking presentation with stunning photos from space.

A native of Stockbridge, Maine, Musgrave joined NASA in 1967 and flew on six spaceflights. He performed the first shuttle spacewalk on Challenger's first flight, was a pilot on an astronomy mission, served on two satellite-launching missions, was the lead spacewalker on the Hubble Telescope repair mission, and on his last flight, he operated an electronic chip manufacturing satellite on Columbia.



In addition, he made many "behind-the-scenes" contributions, helping to design the Skylab program in the mid-1970s and the spacesuits and equipment needed by astronauts on spacewalks.



Prior to joining NASA, Musgrave was a U.S. Marine, serving as an aviation electrician and aircraft crew chief in the Far East. After returning to the U.S., he also worked for the Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, N.Y., as a mathematician. When selected by NASA in 1967, he was a researcher in cardiovascular and exercise physiology at the University of Kentucky, where he previously interned as a surgeon and worked as a U.S. Air Force post-doctoral fellow.

He has seven graduate degrees in math, computers, chemistry, medicine, physiology, literature and psychology and has been awarded 20 honorary doctorates. He was also a part-time trauma surgeon during his astronaut career.



Today he operates a palm farm in Orlando, Fla., a production company in Sydney, Australia, and a sculpture company in Burbank, Calif. He is also a landscape architect, a concept artist with Walt Disney Imagineering, an innovator with Applied Minds Inc. and a professor of design at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, Calif.



This event is also co-sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. For more information, call the Banners office at 475-5123 or visit the website at www.banners.org <http://www.banners.org> . Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.