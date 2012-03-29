Lafayette Police conduct underage alcohol operation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lafayette Police conduct underage alcohol operation

Lafayette, LA – On March 28, 2012, Lafayette Police conducted an underage alcohol possession operation targeting those individuals under the age of 21 in possession of alcohol at businesses within the City of Lafayette.  A total of 4 locations were checked during the operation.  Of the 4 locations, only 4 persons under the age of 21 were found in possession of alcohol.  Below is a list of the locations checked and the violations issued:

Locations checked with no violations:

1.         Nitecaps,                     104 McKinley Street

2.         The Loose Caboose,    201 McKinley Street

Locations checked where persons found in violation:

1.         McKinley Street Pub, 300 McKinley Street     -           1 Summons for Possession of  Alcohol by persons under 21

2.         The Keg,                      115 McKinley Street   -           2 Summons for Possession of Alcohol by Persons under 21 and 1 Arrest for Possession of Alcohol by Persons under 21 and Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication.

