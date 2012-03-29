Lafayette Police conduct underage alcohol operation

Lafayette, LA – On March 28, 2012, Lafayette Police conducted an underage alcohol possession operation targeting those individuals under the age of 21 in possession of alcohol at businesses within the City of Lafayette. A total of 4 locations were checked during the operation. Of the 4 locations, only 4 persons under the age of 21 were found in possession of alcohol. Below is a list of the locations checked and the violations issued:

Locations checked with no violations:

1. Nitecaps, 104 McKinley Street

2. The Loose Caboose, 201 McKinley Street

Locations checked where persons found in violation:

1. McKinley Street Pub, 300 McKinley Street - 1 Summons for Possession of Alcohol by persons under 21

2. The Keg, 115 McKinley Street - 2 Summons for Possession of Alcohol by Persons under 21 and 1 Arrest for Possession of Alcohol by Persons under 21 and Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication.