Lake area residents invited to National Walking Day event

The following is a press release from Christus St. Patrick Hospital:

the CSPH will distribute the American Heart Association's Family Go! cards. The Family Go! cards are designed to get families moving together in a fun way without special equipment.

National Walking Day is part of the American Heart Association's My Heart My Life initiative. For every hour of very brisk walking, life expectancy may increase for some adults by two hours. Lack of physical activity can increase a person's risk of cardiovascular disease. To get 6-week guide to starting a walking program, go to www.christusstpatrick.org.

National Walking Day is locally sponsored by CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital. To be part of the Billion Calorie Count-Up, visit http://www.startwalkingnow.org to access healthy living resources including information about getting active and eating healthy. You can also locate other Walking Paths in our area and download the American Heart Association's Walking Path App.

EVENT: CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital invites all Lake Area citizens to join their employees for a walk on National Walking Day with a walk at the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall at 12 noon.

All across the nation on Wednesday, April 4, Americans will be called upon to incorporate 30 minutes of walking into their day. Starting this day, the American Heart Association will count the calories burned by individual walkers at American Heart Association events across the country and add them to the "Billion Calorie Count-UP" total.

DATES: Wednesday, April 4, 2012

TIME: 11:55 a.m. Welcome from Gigi Kaufman, Gigi's Fitness Center of CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital and Mayor Randy Roach

Walk to immediately follow

WHERE: LCCC Seawall