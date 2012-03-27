Lake Charles Bishop sets March 30 as day of prayer and fasting

The following is a Press Release from the Diocese of Lake Charles:

Bishop Glen John Provost has asked the clergy and laity of the Diocese of Lake Charles to join him for a Day of Prayer and Fasting on Friday, March 30.

On this day, the Bishop is asking the faithful of the Diocese, "to pray with him asking God for the forgiveness of the sins of the past, for the grace and strength to pursue holiness in our lives, for reconciliation, and for the alleviation of suffering in the lives of victims of sexual abuse and their families, as well as for a spirit of peace and understanding to prevail."

Bishop Provost also offered the following suggestions to help facilitate this Day of Prayer and Fasting:

1) Prayer before the Blessed Sacrament;

2) The praying of the Seven Penitential Psalms throughout the day (i.e.: Psalms 6, 32, 38, 51, 102, 130, and 143);

3) The recitation of the Most Holy Rosary, especially the Sorrowful Mysteries; and

4) The attendance at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.