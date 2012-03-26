Calcasieu Parish schools to be closed Tuesday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish schools closed Tuesday

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

In anticipation of excessive employee absences, due to traveling to Baton Rouge, all Calcasieu Parish schools and departments will be closed Tuesday, March 27th.

Schools will resume normally Wednesday, March 28th.

