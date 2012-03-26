SWLA native killed in Afghanistan

An Army captain from Vinton died in Afghanistan Saturday according to a news release from the Dept. of Defense. Capt. Aaron D. Istre was assigned to a logistics unit providing support in Operation Enduring Freedom. Istre was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

It's not yet known how Istre died.

KPLC will have more details on Istre later today.

The following is a news release from the Fort Hood Press Center

FORT HOOD, Texas - Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Soldier who died March 24 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Captain Aaron D. Istre, 37, whose home of record is listed as Vinton, La., died March 24 in Kabul, Afghanistan. He joined the military in November 1998 and was assignment to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Fort Hood since June 2009.

Istre deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from November 2005 to November 2006. He deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in December 2011.

Istre's awards and decorations include two Meritorious Service Medals, Joint Service Commendation Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Ribbon, and NATO Medal.

Circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation.

The following is a Press Release from the U.S. Dept. of Defense:

For more information please contact Fort Hood public affairs office at 254-287-9993 or 254-287-0106.