Water continues to rise in western Calcasieu Parish

The recent rainfall is still affecting portions of southwest Louisiana.

Several roadways in Starks are passable only by boat, several homes look like islands, and several structures have already flooded.

The worst is still to come.

Just days ago residents at Stark Place in Starks were woken up by water coming in their homes

"Before you could turn around, it was already coming in the house," said resident Ernest Gibbs.

The water receded quickly, but now it's rising again. Bearhead Creek has escaped its banks due to the recent heavy rainfall, and it's going to get worse before it gets better for the residents.

"All we can do is pray, pray that it don't come up," said Gibbs. "But it's steadily rising."

"I'll be glad when it's all over," said resident Dean Foster. "It's a shame."

Residents at Stark Place are preparing for another flood possibly overnight on Friday. For Foster, the thought is heartbreaking.

"It hurts the heart," said Foster. "It does."

Several highways are inaccessible including many portions of Highway 109 and Old River Road. Sheriff Tony Mancuso warns drivers of the dangerous conditions.

"Just kind of now using some common sense," said Mancuso. "Stay off the roadways if you can. Avoid these particular areas."

Barricades are in place stopping drivers from entering the high water. Moving them or driving around them is against the law.

"They can be cited for going through a barricade," said Mancuso. "Those were put there for a reason, for their safety. And they're just going to have to abide by them."

Another problem Starks residents are facing are onlookers. When people drive through the high water they create a wake which pushes more water into already flooded homes or floods them for the first time.

"For sightseers and people who just want to go look and see, stay away," said Mancuso. "The closest point on Sabine River checked by the National Weather Service is in Deweyville, Texas which is less than ten miles from Starks.

Early Friday afternoon the river was just over flood stage which is 24 feet. That number will continue to rise and by Monday morning, it's expected to be over 27 feet.

The record for the Sabine River there is from 1884 when it crested at just over 32 feet.

