SWLA secures swim meet for seventh year

The following is a press release from the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau:



LAKE CHARLES, La. (March 23, 2012)—At a recent executive board meeting held in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted to keep the State High School Swim Meet in Sulphur for 2012 and 2013. Southwest Louisiana won the bid by a vote of 19-1 beating out the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena.

"We couldn't be more excited to have the swim meet secured for another two years," said Norman Farr, director of Sulphur Parks and Recreation. "We have really grown to love this event and look forward to its arrival each fall."

Last year an attendance record was set at Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center with 7,372 people. Organizers are expecting an attendance of over 7,500 people for the next two consecutive years.

"This meet has a large economic impact on the entire parish," said Eric Zartler, senior sales manager for the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau. "You are looking at over half a million dollars estimated economic impact each year. These are new tax dollars that contribute to better roads, schools and other infrastructure."

Events will be held November 14-17, 2012 and November 20-23, 2013 at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center. For more information, contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau at (337) 436-9588 or (800) 456-SWLA, or visit www.visitlakecharles.org.