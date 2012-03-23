Beauregard Parish flood water update

The following is a press release from Joe Toler of Beauregard Parish:

As of 3 p.m. Monday, March 26th, waters have receded from all parish roads.

Parish Line Road remains closed due to bridge damage. It is estimated that the road may reopen sometime Wednesday.

To date, it has been reported that 56 homes throughout Beauregard Parish have sustained high water damage.

Those who have sustained damage are reminded to forward name, address and phone number to the Sheriff's Office at (337) 463-3281 or 1-800-259-2776. This information will be forwarded to the Red Cross assessment teams who are currently working in the Parish.