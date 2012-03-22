C.A.T. Team makes pot bust on I-10

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On March 22, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the C.A.T. Team Sgt. Jeff Cole conducted a stop on a car for a traffic violation which was traveling east on I-10 near mile marker 7.

The driver of the car, Darrell L. Nunnery, Jr., 21, of Hammond, told Sgt. Cole he was traveling back home to Hammond from Beaumont.

When Nunnery began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, the detective asked for permission to search the car and he refused. After Sgt. Cole's K-9 "Basco" alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the back of the car a search was conducted and a cardboard box containing 32 pounds of marijuana was recovered from the trunk of the car, with an estimated street value of $65,000.

Nunnery was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.