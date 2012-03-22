Westlake man suspected of doctor shopping

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On March 22, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice detectives arrested Randy W. Peloquin, 50, of Westlake, after a three week investigation revealed he visited 15 different doctors to obtain over 7,000 control medication tablets between July 2010 and January 2012.

The investigation revealed Peloquin obtained excessive amounts of Diazapam (Valium), Hydrocodone, Methadone, Triazolam, Oxycodone, Suboxone, Temazapam, Soma and Amphetamine Salts (Adderall) from numerous pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish.

Peloquin was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with three counts of prohibited acts all schedules (doctor shopping).

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $75,000.