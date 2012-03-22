Apparent murder suicide in Vernon Parish

The following is a Press Release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft reports a call on March 21, 2012 at approximately 11:20 p.m. Vernon Parish Deputies responded to a call at a residence on Stanley Road in Leesville, La.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies were advised by a family member that he had stopped by to visit with Christopher E. Gavin, 52, and had been unable to get anyone to respond when he knocked on the door.

The family member knew that Mr. Gavin was supposed to be home and upon looking through a window saw the Gavin's young child in the living room of the residence unattended. Upon seeing this, the family member went back to the front door, discovered the door unlocked, entered the residence and discovered that Christopher Gavin had apparently hanged himself.

Upon this discovery the Family member had taken the child out of the residence and waited for the arrival of Deputies.

Upon receiving this information Deputies entered the residence and confirmed the discovery. VPSO detectives responded to the scene and during the processing of the scene discovered a second body in the garage of the residence.

The second body was that of Tamara R. Gavin, 33, the wife of Christopher Gavin. Evidence at the scene indicated that the Christopher Gavin and Tamara Gavin were involved in a domestic dispute at which time Mrs. Gavin was killed. Sometime later Christopher Gavin took his own life.

Both bodies were sent to the LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for autopsies and the investigation into this incident is continuing at this time.

The families of Christopher Gavin and Tamara Gavin have asked that their privacy be respected in this tragedy.

The following is a statement from the Gavin Family-

"There is no question this is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved, most especially our immediate family. As we start to cope with this and begin the grieving process, we would ask for others to respect our privacy and feelings. There may come a time when it is possible for this to be discussed, but that time is not now. Thank you for the good wishes and prayers we have received from so many. They are truly felt. Thank you."



