Calcasieu seeks state of emergency due to rains

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued a local government proclamation of pending State of Emergency today, in response to the recent heavy rain and flooding event. This proclamation will allow local agencies to request help from state and federal government agencies if local resources are exceeded.

Over 10 inches of rain fell within the last 24 hour period in western Calcasieu Parish as well as portions of Beauregard and Vernon parishes. This unexpectedly large volume of rain will affect both the Sabine River and the Calcasieu Rivers systems. The Sabine River at Deweyville is expected to reach 26.5 feet on Sunday, causing a moderate flood event. The Calcasieu River at Sam Houston Jones State Park will reach 8.5 feet on Friday causing a major flood event and the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay will reach 6.9 feet on Friday causing a moderate flood event.

Residents are urged to complete their preparations for this flood event as soon as possible. People living in the flooded areas should expect extended response times from emergency services such as law enforcement and fire and emergency medical services in areas where roads are covered with water.

All flood events will cause some roads in areas near rivers to be covered with water. Portions of these roads may be impassable. The public is urged not to drive into water situated on roadways due to unknown depths. Drowning is the leading cause of death from flooding. Remember the slogan "Turn around, don't drown."

Residents can pick up sand bags at the following locations:

East Maintenance Facility

5500-B Swift Plant Road

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Public Works West Maintenance Facility

2915 Post Oak Road

Sulphur, LA 70663

Residents will need to bring their own shovel and fill their own sandbags.

For any emergencies, call 911.

For more information, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 721-3800.