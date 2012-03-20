Gingrich hosts meet and greet in Lake Charles

GOP Presidential candidate Newt Gingrich will host a meet and greet in Lake Charles on Wednesday.

Gingrich will be at the Harlequin Steak and Seafood on 501 College Street in Lake Charles from 1- 2 p.m.

Statement from Nic Hunter owner and manager of Harlequin Steaks & Seafood regarding Gingrich's visit:

"Mr. Gingrich's campaign contacted us about hosting a town hall style meeting here at the Harlequin. We are happy to have Mr. Gingrich along with any other presidential candidates. We are excited to be a small part of this Presidential election, an event that makes our American society so special, a completely open and public discussion about who will be the leader of our great country."

