Lake Charles man accused of class ring theft

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On February 29, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles regarding a theft.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who advised James T. Doucet, 18, of Lake Charles, a family acquaintance, had stolen his LSU Law School ring and numerous silver coins, valued at over $2,000, while visiting at his home in 2011. The victim did not discover the items were missing until recently.

On March 19, when questioned by detectives, Doucet confirmed he had stolen the class ring and silver coins from the victim's house and brought the items to a local gold exchange business to have them melted down in exchange for cash. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1,500.

Doucet has been released on a $1,500 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

CPSO Detective Shannon Chesson is the lead investigator in this case.