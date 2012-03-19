Trainer placed on suspension for inappropriate contact with student

A Westlake High School athletic trainer employed by Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is facing charges of inappropriate conduct with a student.

George Ange was arrested last week by Westlake Police.

Westlake Police Chief Michael Dickerson says they responded to a call of what appeared to be two people engaging in sexual activity in a car parked in a parking lot.

Dickerson says Ange was found with a 17-year-old student.

Since his arrest, Ange was charged with five additional counts of prohibited conduct between an educator and a student. The charges are misdemeanors.

The Lake Charles Memorial Health System Chief Executive Office Larry Graham issued a statement on Ange's arrest.



"LakeCharles Memorial takes it commitment to this community seriously and we willalways put what is in the best interest of our community first.Therefore, while the matter is under investigation by the police and until theinvestigation is completed, George Ange has been placed on unpaid suspension.We will continue to cooperate with police during this investigation."

