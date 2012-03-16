Westlake's Joshua Ledet makes it to top 10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake's Joshua Ledet makes it to top 10

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Congratulations to local American Idol contestant, Joshua Ledet, for advancing to the next level in Thursday night's elimination round.

Ledet has secured his spot in the top ten, which means that he will be touring with the other finalists in American Idol's summer tour. 

Ledet and the other contestants will return to the stage for viewer votes next Wednesday.

