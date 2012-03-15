Sulphur Police seeking suspect in Midsouth Bank robbery

Sulphur Police is currently investigating a robbery at the Midsouth Bank on the corner of Maplewood and Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.

Police learned that a white, heavyset female had gone into the bank and presented a small handgun demanding money around 12:43 p.m. Thursday. Within a minute an officer arrived, and the suspect had already fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shirt, a black and white wig, large sunglasses and a surgical mask. She fled in a vehicle described as a late model Toyota Corolla driven by a white female believed to be in her mid 20's to 30's.

No one was inside the bank at the time of the robbery other than the employees, and no one was injured.

The bank is closed until further notice, and police are currently looking at surveillance tapes from the bank and surrounding businesses.

CPSO is assisting Sulphur Police in the investigation.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.