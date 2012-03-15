Third person arrested in connection with home burglaries in LC

UPDATE: Calcasieu Parish officials arrested a 3rd accused suspect Zachary Rider, 20, of Kinder late Wednesday night.

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On March 13 around 11:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a house on Foxwood Drive in Lake Charles in reference to an attempted burglary that had occurred.

The victim advised when she returned home, she noticed a man sitting inside a pickup truck that was parked in her driveway. A few moments later, another man walked from behind her home and upon seeing her, they fled in the truck, heading westbound on Highway 90. The victim was able to get a detailed description, including the license plate number, of the truck the two men fled in.

A deputy traveling on Highway 90 and Broad Street spotted the truck described by the victim and stopped it. When the deputy approached the truck and spoke with the two men inside, later identified as Dokota J. Gilbert, 18, and Devin C. Whitaker, 17, both of Kinder, he discovered numerous items including a flat screen television and several burglary tools inside the truck.

When questioned by detectives, Gilbert and Whitaker confirmed to burglarizing a house in Jeff Davis Parish and Kinder, as well as a house in Graywood subdivision and a mobile home on Sugarloaf Street in Lake Charles on March 12.

During further investigation, detectives from CPSO, LCPD, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, and Kinder Police Department executed a search warrant at Whitaker's house and recovered approximately $7,000 in stolen property.

Both Gilbert and Whitaker were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; theft over $1,500; simple criminal damage to property. Lake Charles Police Department also charged them with simple burglary of inhabited dwelling; and theft over $500 in connection with the Graywood subdivision burglary.

The investigation is continuing with more charges and arrests possible.

CPSO Detective Stan Mott, Detective Shannon Chesson, and Detective James Leubner are investigating these cases.