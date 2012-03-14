Beauregard Parish School closure - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard Parish School closure

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Beauregard Parish Schools will not be having classes on Thursday, March 15th, due to concerns that there will not be enough teachers and substitutes available to properly supervise the students for the day. 

The day will be considered a non-student work day for staff members. Regular classes will be held in five day schools on Friday, March 16th.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly