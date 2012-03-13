Jeff Davis schools closed Wednesday

According to the Jeff Davis Parish School board, Jeff Davis Board voted unanimously to dismiss students from school Wednesday, March 14, 2012 due to concerns about having enough educators and substitutes to provide adequate supervision.

Some teachers in Louisiana are planning a protest at the State Capitol over Governor Bobby Jindal's controversial Education Reform Plan.

Jeff Davis is the only local school district closing.

KPLC will keep you updated if anything changes.

