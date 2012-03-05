Vernon Parish man missing

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man of Anacoco, LA.

Terry Harvey, 53, was last seen at a Super Bowl party on Feb. 5.

Harvey is described as a white male who was driving a red 1988 Chevrolet pick-up with a primer gray hood.

If you have any information contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 238-1311.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.