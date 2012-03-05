Sulphur woman charged with 4th offense DWI

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



On March 3 around 9:30 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Cpl. Joshua McCoy conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of E. Napoleon Street in Sulphur after noticing an SUV swerving onto the shoulder and into the opposing lane of travel several times.

When the deputy approached the SUV and spoke with the driver, Terri R. Draper, 28, of Sulphur, he detected her speech to be very slow, slurred and incoherent. After performing poorly on the standard field sobriety test, Draper was arrested. The deputy also recovered a syringe containing heroin from inside the SUV.

Draper was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 4th; and possession of CDS II (heroin). She was convicted of DWI 3rd in 2008.

Judge Ron Ware set her bond at $32,000.