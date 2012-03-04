Four Polish men bring unique entertainment to lake area

Worldwide musical favorites were brought to life as a group of Polish men, known as The MozART group, entertained lake area residents this afternoon at a Banner Series event.

The members of The MozART Group have been performing together for nearly 17 years, and this afternoon they entertained a full F. G. Bulber Auditorium with their classical music comedy act.

Michael Jackson. Celine Dion. Fur Elise. Quite the variety of music types, but all were part of the performance by The MozART Group.

"Absolutely the most fabulous moment of our life in general in concert tours is just playing concert," said lead violinist Filip Jaslar. "One and a half hour is without problem, we don't have pain. We don't remember anything."

The group is currently on an eight stop tour in the United States. Their next stop? Seattle. Last year the group visited 24 countries performing their classical music comedy show combination.

"I mean, everywhere, there are music fans, humor fans, which is wonderful because we combine it together," said group member Bolek Blaszczyk. "And we do what we love."

But for the group, nothing quite compares to the fans in America.

"It's great pleasure," said Jaslar. "Great pleasure. They want to laugh. They want to have fun. And for us, it's a great time. We have great time in the states."

It's the first time the Polish men have been to Cajun country.

"Very first time in Louisiana," said Jaslar. "And we played the third show for an American audience. And we are absolutely happy about it. It's something incredible to play for American people. They want to laugh. They're very hot."

Something else the group loves about the south? The weather.

"In Lake Charles, there is wonderful spring," said Blaszczyk. "It's the first day of spring in our lives."

The men of MozART have five more concerts in America before heading back to Poland for another string of performances.

