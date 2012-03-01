McNeese faculty recognized for Pinnacle Excellence Award

McNeese State University honored six faculty members with the 2011-2012 Pinnacle Excellence Award.

The award recognizes selected faculty for their innovative teaching methods and outstanding achievement in the classroom.

The award is established by Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. the parent company of L'Auberege Casino Resort Lake Charles.

Each winner received a $5,000 stipend and a commemorative award statue.

To view the list of winners and their achievements [CLICK HERE].

