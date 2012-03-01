CAT team busts suspected DeQuincy drug dealer

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

In early 2007, the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) received several complaints regarding Terry T. Holmes, 37, 405 Booker Street, DeQuincy, distributing powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana to street level dealers in the DeQuincy area. According to complaints, Holmes and his girlfriend at the time, Savannah Taylor, 26, operated a laundry mat next door to their home.

Detectives discovered Holmes kept narcotics and numerous weapons inside both the residence and the laundry mat. The C.A.T. Team detectives executed a search warrant recovering a bullet proof vest, 20 firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of St. Landry Parish and another with an obliterated serial number, along with over 230 grams of marijuana from inside the laundry mat. Detectives also recovered 5.48 grams of crack cocaine and 15 grams of powder cocaine from inside the residence. It was also discovered that Taylor purchased two of the firearms for Holmes while he was on probation.

In February 2009, after receiving more complaints of Holmes' drug activity in the DeQuincy area, C.A.T. Team detectives initiated a 14 month investigation in which several confidential informants purchased crack cocaine and methamphetamine from numerous street and mid-level dealers.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Brittany C. Vincent, 22, who was Holmes' latest girlfriend, was distributing narcotics out of the residence on Booker Street for Holmes. Detectives also learned Holmes' purchased 30 ounces of crack cocaine every two weeks from a source in Texas.

In April 2010, detectives executed another search warrant at Holmes' compound, which included the residence, laundry mat, and also included a new storage building on Booker Street in DeQuincy. As a result of the search warrant, detectives recovered 22.5 grams of marijuana behind the new storage building. Following the executed search, detectives made a total of 18 arrests, including Holmes and Vincent.

After being indicted by a Federal Grand Jury, Holmes, Vincent, and Taylor were arrested on August 11, 2010 on federal charges.

Holmes was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana; false statement during the purchase of a firearm; maintaining a drug involved premises; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and 2 counts of distribution of cocaine base.

Vincent was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and marijuana; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Taylor was charged with false statement during the purchase of a firearm; maintaining a drug involved premises; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Vincent and Taylor eventually pled guilty in U.S. Federal Court and both received sentences of one day imprisonment (time served) followed by three years of supervised released probation.

On August 12, 2011, after a week-long trial, Holmes was convicted in the U.S. Federal Court on the charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; maintaining a drug involved premises; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On February 27, 2012, Holmes was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Western District of LA in Lafayette to fifteen and a half years.

With the arrest and conviction of Terry Holmes, the C.A.T. Team's "Operation Tigerpaw" was successful in getting the largest crack cocaine dealer off the streets of DeQuincy.