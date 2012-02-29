Missing Sulphur man found dead

The body of a 81-year old Sulphur man last seen alive Saturday night has been found in Vernon Parish.

Sulphur Police tells 7 News that Leo Vincent's body was found near Lake Vernon.

Authorities tell 7 News that Mr. Vincent's car was found at a family members camp Wednesday afternoon.

Vernon Parish Sheriffs office responded to the scene and found the body of Mr Vincent inside of a locked shed with a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies was forced to break open the shed door because it was locked from the inside.

The case is still under investigation.

