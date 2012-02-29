Stop Diabetes Campaign kicks off in Lake Charles

The 2000 Health Foundation educated community participants at the "Stop Diabetes Campaign Kick-Off" in Lake Charles.

"We have over 26,000 in the community of Southwest Louisiana that have been diagnosed with diabetes, so if we can share information, educate and teach the community about this particular disease we are on a great start," spokesman of the 2000 Health Foundation, Stephanie Morris said.

The foundation partnered with the American Diabetes Association to educate the area about the disease and its movement to end the devastating toll diabetes has taken on the lives of millions across the nation.

The association funds research to prevent cure and manage diabetes as well as deliver services to the community.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.