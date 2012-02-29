Ex-Tuskegee airman speaks to students about achieving dreams

"I spoke to the children today about the principle of having a dream, and as long as they have that dream and keep working towards that dream like they have been now, they will achieve it," said guest speaker Charles Liddell.

"The Dream in Me" program helped Students at J.D. Clifton Elementary celebrate the final day of Black History Month.

The hour-long program gave students the unique opportunity to learn about black history.

