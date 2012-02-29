Leesville man arrested for alleged sexual abuse.

The following is a Press Release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:



Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of Michael Lafrancis, 42, of Leesville.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse from officials at a parish school. Officials indicated that a juvenile had disclosed inappropriate sexual contact by Lafrancis.

Upon further investigation a secondary victim was identified and both victims provided extensive details of the alleged abuse to detectives. The secondary victim is now an adult but indicated that she too had suffered sexual abuse on numerous occasions while she was a child.

Michael Lafrancis was arrested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on Feb. 9 and charged initially with one count of Molestation of a Juvenile. On Feb. 10 Lafrancis was charged additionally with one count of molestation of a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of aggravated incest, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of peeping tom. A total bond was set at $200,000. Michael Lafrancis bonded on Feb. 11.

The investigation into this matter is continuing.