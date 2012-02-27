VIDEO: Lake Charles man requests help identifying bike thief

A local man is asking for help identifying the individual he said stole his bicycle.



The alleged bike thief was caught on a home security camera in Lake Charles on Feb. 26 around 3 a.m.

The accused thief's description is African American with short hair, a button up jacket with a logo on the back, wearing baggy shorts with a second pair of blue satin shorts hanging out and sneakers.

The bike is described as a red and burgundy Jamis Bikes Earth Cruiser.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.