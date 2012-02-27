Report: Missing Sulphur man found dead - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Report: Missing Sulphur man found dead

Leo Vincent, the 81-year-old Sulphur man last seen Saturday night has reportedly been found dead in Vernon Parish.

The American Press says family members confirmed that Vincent's body was found near Lake Vernon.

A family member declined to comment when contacted by 7 News.

There's no official word of a cause of death.

