Lake Charles girl celebrates birthday with dog food drive

A little girl decided to do things in an untraditional way for her birthday by hosting a dog food drive for Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue and 4 Paws Society.

Kennedy Miller, 9, and her mom Kerry Miller hosted the dog food drive and bake sale at the Southside Animal Hospital on West Prien Lake Rd. in Lake Charles on Friday, Feb. 11.

As Kennedy puts it, "you can forget what you got for your birthday but if you donate dog food you can never forget that."

Kennedy said strangers she didn't even know donated 1,500 pounds of dog food. It was her biggest fundraising turnout in three years.

