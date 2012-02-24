Father speaks out about bullying - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Father speaks out about bullying

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

Len Pauley spoke at Jennings High School about the effects of bullying on Friday, Feb. 24th.  

Pauley lost his daughter Hannah, 15, in October 2011 when she committed suicide as a result of bullying.

The presentation was informational and emotional for both students and faculty.

