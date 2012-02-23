Skate Park closes after video brawl

The only skate park in the Town of Vinton will be closed for 90 days due to a fist fight that was caught on camera between three juveniles.

Vinton Chief of Police, Ricky Fox said the video was taken by a 13 year-old girl who could be heard instigating and egging on the fight.

"The problem has always been a lack of supervision. These teenagers are intermingling with 8 and 9 year-olds and there isn't an adult around," Vinton Councilman Bliss Brujard said.

Residents in the area called KPLC and said they have witnessed various illegal activity at the skate park. Such illegal activity includes selling and using drugs and indecent behavior.

By May 21, 2012, city officials will reconvene to discuss its options with regards to the park's future.

The video is currently being reviewed by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office.

