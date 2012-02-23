U.S. Postal Service closing Lafayette mail processing center

Some Postal Service jobs in Lafayette are moving to Baton Rouge. The U.S. Postal Service announced Thursday that all mail processing operations from a Lafayette mail processing center will move to Baton Rouge.

USPS officials said once the transfers are completed, the mail processing operations in these facilities will cease. But no timeline was offered for how soon that may happen.

"The decision to consolidate mail processing facilities recognizes the urgent need to reduce the size of the national mail processing network to eliminate costly underutilized infrastructure," said Chief Operating Officer Megan Brennan. "Consolidating operations is necessary if the Postal Service is to remain viable to provide mail service to the nation."

A list of mail processing studies and their status is available at usps.com/ourfuturenetwork. Specific information about individual studies, including public meeting summaries and summary briefs, is posted on the website, usps.com/areamailprocessing, as it becomes available.

